It's an emerging player's curse to draw early comparisons with a legend of the game.

There's the whole burden of expectation thing that comes with that and also the sense that the new kids on the block should be judged for what they bring rather than praised for evoking memories of someone else.

But Jack Goodhue can't seriously expect to get through his career without at least half the nation seeing him as the new Conrad Smith.

He can't play with so much time and awareness on the ball and not have everyone drawing comparisons with the man who wore the All Blacks No 13 jersey 94 times between 2004 and 2015.

Goodhue it would seem on early evidence, is driven by a first instinct to distribute: to see his role as a facilitator within the attacking plan rather than a primary strike weapon.

He's blessed with the ability to make real time assessments to determine the best angle to run and the best moment to release the pass. And as All Blacks coach Steve Hansen explained back in June when Goodhue was brought in as midfield cover, the Crusaders centre has that priceless ability to convert two-on-one opportunities.

In essence it is Goodhue's instinct to play others into space that creates an immediate comparison with Smith.

But it doesn't end there. Just like Smith, Goodhue is a deceptively powerful defensive presence - his effectiveness as much about his timing as his impact in the collision.

Goodhue may be all about working his back three into space, but he can be a strike runner himself. Defenders were often embarrassed by Smith, holding off him because they assumed he was going to pass and possibly, also, because they didn't respect how much damage he could cause when he did back himself and tilt his lance.

Goodhue strikes as having that same ability to beat defenders and instil further doubt in defender's minds as to where the danger may lie.

The final similarity hasn't yet materialised but presumably will. Which is that just like Smith, Goodhue is going to be something of a slow burning development project.

Smith had just turned 23 when he won his first cap, but he didn't become a test regular until 2008. He was in and out of the starting team for a few years, picking up the odd cap here and there as injuries struck.

It was, as it turned out, a carefully planned apprenticeship because centre is not a position that is quickly or easily learned at international level.

This should also be Goodhue's fate. There doesn't need to be any great rush.

He's only 22 and in Ryan Crotty the All Blacks have a skilled and high impact operator who, now that he has 30 tests under his belt, is beginning to find his feet as a world class prospect.

There's also Anton Lienert-Brown ahead of Goodhue in terms of experience. The Chiefs midfielder is probably all but locked in now as the All Blacks' preferred bench midfielder through to the 2019 World Cup.

But after that, given he can play both 12 and 13, who knows quite what the best use of Lienert-Brown will be. He could partner Goodhue, or be in direct competition with him.

Regardless, the All Blacks can be patient with Goodhue because they know that works. They know he is trying to master a difficult art and there will be good and bad days as he learns his craft.

There is significant value in being carefully managed for the longer term, and if the All Blacks do that with Goodhue, they may get as much out if him as they did Smith.