By Michael Burgess in Lima

Game day is here, and the locals are frenetic, anticipating a return to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Fans started gathering outside the stadium from 9:30am (local time), almost 12 hours before kickoff.

All of the streets near the stadium have been closed since early this morning, as the city shuts down in anticipation.

Everywhere you look there are locals in replica shirts, hats and scarves, with every kind of musical instruments you can imagine.

Peruvians are getting ready to celebrate, in what would be the biggest national outpouring of joy in more than three decades, if they can beat New Zealand today.

This was summed up by an encounter just outside the stadium gates, where local television celebrity and singer Claudia Serpa asked a group of fans to "show me your passion for the team."

One supporter, with his hair painted red and white, led the rest of the assembled throng in a brilliant chant.

"Give me a P!" he yells. "Give me an E! Give me a R! Give me a U!...What does that spell? PERU!! Vamos Peru, vamos chico's!! (Let's go Peru, let's go).