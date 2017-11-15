Bryce Taylor is on a bucket list trip to Peru to see the All Whites - but he's been through more than most to get here.

Taylor is one of a hardy bunch of 30 or so Kiwis who have travelled to Lima to support the All Whites in today's World Cup qualifying clash with the Andean nation.

Every supporter has their special reasons for undertaking such an adventure, but Taylor's top them all.

Last December he was diagnosed with lung cancer, which had spread to his spine, ribs and hip.

He's had two operations and a course of radiation treatment.

Since March he has been having chemotherapy treatment, which he has carried on with since landing in Peru on Monday (NZT).

"I'm travelling through South America with a bunch of drugs and needles but it's all right," laughs Taylor. "I'm sure I'll get by."

He's on the trip with best mate and work colleague Lee Du Maurier.

The duo have entered triathlons together - under the team name "far canal" - and also completed the Tauranga Ironman.

"He's the most inspirational person I have ever met," said Du Maurier. "I've drawn so much inspiration from him in terms of his attitude. When he was diagnosed he said to me 'oh, it's a bit of a bugger'. His mental fortitude is something to behold."

The duo, both 49, considered Antarctica for their trip before they settled on South America, a lifelong dream of Taylor's to visit.

"Anything Bryce throws out I'll consider it for about 15 seconds then I will say yes or no," said Du Maurier. "Some people go through life and it just passes them by. Bryce and I are very similar in our mentality - we work hard, we play hard and we care hard. We care about each other, we care about our families and we care about the work that we do."

Taylor has embraced a positive, proactive attitude since his diagnosis, though it hasn't been easy.

I've drawn so much inspiration from him in terms of his attitude. When he was diagnosed he said to me 'oh, it's a bit of a bugger'. SHARE THIS QUOTE:

"Last December I woke up with a sore back and ribs," said Taylor. "But I thought it was from golden oldies rugby."

After the pain recurred a few days later, Taylor was admitted to hospital. Two days later he got the cancer diagnosis.

"At the time it absolutely floored me," said Taylor. "I'd been playing indoor netball just a few days before."

Taylor, who has been married for 21 years and has two teenage children, endured two operations to insert pins through his femur, hip, and spine.

"It was a bit of 'scaffolding', as the bones had been eroded," said Taylor.

"It's been tough, but I've great support from my employer, family and friends and a great oncologist helping me out.

"How long it is going to work for I don't know, but while I am healthy I'm going to make the most of it.

"The chemo is now seeing some bones growing back and some lymph nodes disappearing and airways opening up.

"I'm not going to run marathons but I can certainly travel, walk and work full time."

He is taking a daily chemotherapy tablet as well as pain relief while in South America, but has a relentlessly positive attitude.

"I've always been that way, and my parents too," said Taylor. "My sister had breast cancer a few years ago. She had a mastectomy, had treatment and now it is all clear.

"You've got to be that way. I can't stand being around negative people - life is too good and too short, [you've] got to get on with it."

Taylor and Du Maurier have had the trip of a lifetime. Both have T-shirts covered in All Whites signatures and they enjoyed coffee with the team and coach Anthony Hudson yesterday in the hotel.

They've also - like the rest of the Kiwi fans - become mini celebrities while they are here - swamped for photos whenever they walk the streets in any New Zealand gear.

"It's been an amazing experience," said Taylor. "Something I will never forget."