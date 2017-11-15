Lightly-tried speedster Carnival has earned herself a role on centre stage.

The Riccarton mare turned on a stirring sprinting show on her home track yesterday when she won the group three Lindauer Stewards' Stakes Handicap (1200m) to earn a crack at one of the country's premier events.

"She's going to the Telegraph and why wouldn't you?" said Kevin Hughes, who trains the short-course performer with his wife, Pam.

Carnival was making just the eighth appearance of her career when she followed up a previous Rating 75 success for an early black type strike.

"She's a very fast little horse and it's great for [owners] Don and Wendy Pye, they put so much money into racing," Hughes said.

Carnival showed her pace to sit outside the leader Passing Shot and the pair were at each other over the closing 350m before the local got the better of the Stephen McKee-trained front-runner in the shadows of the post.

"Full credit to the Hughes team, who presented the mare in great order," successful jockey Samantha Collett said.

"She didn't jump that well, but in two strides she was flying to get alongside Passing Shot and it took the length of the straight to get past him. She's very tough."

Passing Shot turned in a gallant performance in his first appearance for seven months. "He has been good at the trials, but there was a question whether that was enough for a high pressure race," McKee said.

As it turned out, it wasn't with Passing Shot coming up short by only a head and Kinagat got home strongly down the outside to finish third.

● Mike Breslin's long-term plan for Heni has been executed to perfection by his Riccarton specialist.

The Awapuni trainer produced the mare to place in the group three Valachi Downs Canterbury Breeders' Stakes (1400m) 12 months ago and he vowed then he would return to the South Island's premier track to claim the feature.

Breslin was true to his word yesterday when Heni gave rider Rosie Myers an easy time on their way to a dominant victory. "She's always done well on her trips to Riccarton and after she ran third last year I told the owner we would come back next year and win," he said.

Bred and raced by Willie Duncan, Heni was making the second appearance of her current preparation and a tidy resuming run last month served to boost Breslin's confidence in the seven-year-old.

"She's a grouse little horse, every time she goes out and gives her all so it's a well-deserved win," said Myers, who had won two previous races with her.

- NZ Racing Desk