Warriors rookie Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been reunited with his prized jersey from his NRL debut after police recovered it today.

The 22-year-old wing took to social media today to update his followers on the good news after his jersey was feared lost following the theft of his car last week.

The drama began when Nicoll-Klokstad's Mitsubishi Cedia went missing from Onehunga in the early hours of last Thursday, before it was found by police later that day.

Nicoll-Klokstad was more concerned with finding the jersey from his debut outing against the Sydney Roosters in April, which was in the car along with other possessions while his young family were in the middle of moving house.

Initially the news was bleak with the jersey nowhere to be found when the car was discovered, but good work from the police over the last few days resulted in a happy ending.

"A MASSIVE thanks to Karen, Eddie, the team from the Police force and everyone out there for making a huge effort to track down my NRL Debut jersey," Nicoll-Klokstad posted on Facebook.

"Getting told my jersey was found brought back the feeling of being told I was debuting !! I can't thank you guys enough and I can't explain how much this means to me ❤️ buzzing ! #TYJ"

The news will please fans of the Auckland-born nice guy who won plenty of admirers in July when it emerged he had bought a disabled teen a pair of expensive shoes during a shopping trip to Westfield St Lukes.

Nicoll-Klokstad saw 13-year-old Takiri Wikitera, who was born with cerebal palsy, gazing at a pair of red Nike Air Max shoes before deciding to buy them on his behalf.

"I was so overwhelmed and I ended up balling my eyes out thanking him," Wikitera's mother, Amber, told the Herald.

"I was thinking and said, 'How am I going to pay you back for these?' And he said, 'don't worry about it'."

The former three-test Cook Islands international is currently working on his fitness with the rest of his teammates as the Warriors get through their third week of pre-season training.

He is hoping to kick-on next year after scoring seven tries in seven NRL appearances in his break-out season with the Warriors.

His good form was rewarded in June when the club extended his deal for another two years to keep him at the Warriors until at least the end of the 2019 season.