With their intercontinental playoff delicately poised at 0-0, the All Whites meet Peru this afternoon at 3.15pm NZ time for a place at Russia 2018. We answer the key questions ahead of today's winner-takes-all clash in Lima.

Will there be any changes to the New Zealand side from the first leg?

Possibly. Tommy Smith was described by Anthony Hudson as a "day-to-day prospect" so there's a chance he won't recover in time to start the game. In his absence, Andrew Durante - who came on for Smith in Wellington - will start.

The other big question-mark is striker Chris Wood. Hamstrings are hard to read. It may be that Wood doesn't have 90 minutes in him, in which case there may be the temptation to bring him on during the game, rather than start him. In that case, Kosta Barbarouses would start as he did in Wellington.

Advertisement

Other than that, it's hard to see any changes to the eleven that drew 0-0 in the first leg, although there's a chance Hudson may look to bulk up in midfield by starting Bill Tuiloma or Themi Tzimopoulos in place of Clayton Lewis.

How will New Zealand start the game?

Peru will roar out of the blocks, looking for an early goal to settle their nerves and get the crowd on their side. Therefore the All Whites need to be prepared for an early onslaught and do everything they can to repel it. The longer this game is goal-less, the better.

In possession, the All Whites will look to build confidence by passing, but they won't be in any rush to throw caution to the wind in search of a goal. The 0-0 draw in Wellington means they can be patient.

What changes might be made during the match?

This will obviously depend on the game situation. If New Zealand are behind in the second half and a goal is needed, Wood (if he doesn't start) will definitely be injected. Other bench options include the energetic Monty Patterson and proven goalscorer Shane Smeltz.

If New Zealand are ahead, they'll look to close the game out by bringing on a defensive-minded midfielder - someone like Tzimopoulos if he doesn't start.

Hudson has to be careful if the game is goal-less though, because he may well need a substitute up his sleeve in extra-time.

Can New Zealand score the goal they need?

Without question. Wood is a proven goalscorer and caused problems when he came on in the first game. Ryan Thomas was inches from giving New Zealand a 1-0 advantage in Wellington and Marco Rojas and Kosta Barbarouses are creative players who can unlock defences.

The trick is taking the chances that come, because there won't be many.

What happens if it's 0-0 after 90 minutes?

A further 30 minutes of extra-time will be played, during which away goals still count double, so a score-draw would send New Zealand through. If it's 0-0 after 120 minutes, we go to a penalty shoot-out.

Strap yourselves in.