This week on Out of the Box Mark Watson is joined by Brian Ashby to cover a variety of international rugby topics.

The All Blacks have continued their tour and the question of how many All Blacks on tour is too many is raised.

Against the French XV there were a number of players who made their debut, how deserving were they?

The weekend's test against France was reviewed and what was wrong with the second half is discussed.

Who will get a crack against Scotland this weekend, and have certain players played themselves into contention?