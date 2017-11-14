The issue was supposed to be resolved long ago but All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has, once again, taken umbrage with those controlling the influential big screen replays.

Two late decisions in the All Blacks' tense 28-23 victory over the French XV in Lyon came about directly from replays at the ground which then sparked vocal appeals from the 60,000 strong crowd.

Replacement All Blacks prop Atu Moli was eventually judged to have run interference; a decision from referee Luke Pearce and TMO Sean Davey that eventually saw the original penalty reversed, just as Richie Mo'unga was lining up a shot at goal.

Likewise, the yellow card to rookie centre Jack Goodhue came after repeated big screen replays.

Hansen's issue is not with the officials but those running the replays. They should be impartial and independent; detached from the local team.

The same concern cropped up back in 2014 when those in the control box played an incident involving Liam Messam at Ellis Park which led to Springboks playmaker Patrick Lambie knocking over the match-winning penalty.

"The disappointing points at times were the people running the big screen who get to control the game. World Rugby needs to do something about that," Hansen said in his one criticism of an otherwise pleasing encounter for his young side.

"You can't be tried by the big screen it's either the TMO or the referee that's going to do that. If you keep showing the big screen and the crowd starts going crazy you get decisions turned around. They only show what they want to show. I thought it was poor.

"We were about to have a kick at goal and they kept showing the same thing on the big screen until such time... and then 'oh hang on'."

Hansen said the issue had been raise previously with World Rugby but felt after raring its head again it had not been dealt with.

"We did after the South African one and we will again. We keep getting assurances it won't happen again but..."