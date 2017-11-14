Anthony Joshua believes victory over Kiwi Joseph Parker will put him alongside the likes of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson in the pantheon of boxing greats.

The unbeaten 28-year-old is on a collision course with WBO king Parker and WBC champion Deontay Wilder and could hold all four world title belts after becoming the unified champion in April when he added the WBA strap to his IBF title with victory over Wladimir Klitschko in only his 19th professional contest.

Joshua claims wins over Parker and Wilder would put him up with the best heavyweights in history.

"When I negotiate the fight, once it's done, I'll announce it," he told Mail Online. "I don't like to talk about 'I'm this, I'm that' when I haven't got it. So once I have it and I'm on the journey, say the fight is a week away, I'll say: "I'm on the verge of mentioning my name alongside the greats like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

"At the minute, I'm a prospect and I know what the future holds but I'll just a keep a lid on it for now because we still have so far to go.''

Another mega-fight on the horizon for the unbeaten world champion is a domestic dust-up with former unified champion Tyson Fury.

The self-styled Gypsy King has been in the gym this week as he eyes a return to fighting fitness following two years away from the sport.

"I wish Tyson Fury the best,'' Joshua said. "It'll be great to see him back... it's a fight that people want to see and provided he's back it's a fight I'll make happen.''

Britain's Lennox Lewis is the last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, having held the WBC, IBF and WBA titles between 1999 and 2000.

But the WBO strap has since become a recognised world title belt, too, meaning Joshua can surpass everyone and hold four belts with victory over Wilder and Parker.