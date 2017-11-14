Traditional Peruvian shamans and witchdoctors have put a curse on the All Whites ahead of tomorrow's World Cup playoff in Lima.

The All Whites need a victory or a scored draw to advance to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

One shaman placed a snake on photos of the All Whites while another spat liquid outside of Estadio Nacional, the venue for tomorrow's second leg tie.

Incredible scenes outside Estadio Nacional in Lima this morning. A curse placed on the All Whites, including live snake! Posted by The All Sports Breakfast Wellington on Tuesday, 14 November 2017

The All Whites are attempting to reach the World Cup for the third time. Peru haven't been to the tournament since 1982.

Advertisement

Read more:



The All Whites' unprecedented security plan

All Whites defender Andrew Durante reveals unique family link to Peru

Michael Burgess: The dirty tricks have begun in Peru



Peru is chaos and it’s not even game day. Team leaving training pic.twitter.com/MNwye78oYF — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) November 14, 2017