Traditional Peruvian shamans and witchdoctors have put a curse on the All Whites ahead of tomorrow's World Cup playoff in Lima.
The All Whites need a victory or a scored draw to advance to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.
One shaman placed a snake on photos of the All Whites while another spat liquid outside of Estadio Nacional, the venue for tomorrow's second leg tie.
The All Whites are attempting to reach the World Cup for the third time. Peru haven't been to the tournament since 1982.
Advertisement
Read more:
The All Whites' unprecedented security plan
All Whites defender Andrew Durante reveals unique family link to Peru
Michael Burgess: The dirty tricks have begun in Peru