Like father, like son.

Chase Auckland looked every inch a copy of his freakish sire Auckland Reactor when he smashed the national 1950m record in winning the $170,000 Sires' Stakes Final at Addington yesterday.

He capitalised on the perfect trail to down King Of Swing in the same race that launched Auckland Reactor's career 10 years and one day ago. With only five starts under his belt, we aren't going to know how just good Chase Auckland might be for a while.

But he is setting the bar pretty high with his 2:16.10 run.

As good as Chase Auckland was, he wasn't the only group one support card stunner yesterday as Great Things Happen overcame sitting parked and occasionally trotting rough to win the $100,000 NZ Trotting Free-For-All.

Trainer-driver Gavin Smith showed near arrogant confidence in his stable star and he was spot on, the leggy trotter suggesting only Bordeaux can challenge him in Friday's $300,000 Dominion.