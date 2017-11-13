Members of the Swedish football team have celebrated qualifying for the 2018 Fifa World Cup by crashing a television crews live set.

Sweden knocked four-time winners Italy out of the UEFA World Cup playoff stage following a 1-0 aggregate victory. The second tie ended 0-0 in Milan today after Sweden won the first game 1-0 in Solna last week.

Eurosport hosts were discussing the tie pitch-side when the Sweden side crowded the TV set before crashing the desk.


Sweden last reached the World Cup in 2006.

