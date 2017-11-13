A British doctor who was attacked by a shark on the NSW Central Coast while surfing says he owes Mick Fanning a beer after copying the legend surfer's tactics and punching the animal off.

Charlie Fry, 25, was surfing with three mates at Avoca Beach north of Sydney yesterday afternoon when a shark hit him on the shoulder.

"I said, 'just do what Mick did, just punch it in the nose'," Fry told the Nine Network today.

"If you are watching or listening, Mick, I owe you a beer, thank you very much."

Advertisement

Mick Fanning of Australia (pictured blue) is hugged by Kelly Slater (US) after being attacked by a shark during the Final of the JBay Open on Sunday July 19, 2015. Photo / ASP Mick Fanning of Australia (pictured blue) is hugged by Kelly Slater (US) after being attacked by a shark during the Final of the JBay Open on Sunday July 19, 2015. Photo / ASP

Fry said he was up to 40 metres offshore when the shark jumped out of the water and hit him on the right shoulder.

"I got this massive thud on my right-hand side, which completely blindsided me. I thought it was a friend goofing around. I turned and I saw this shark come out of the water and breach its head. I punched it in the face with my left hand ... and managed to scramble back on my board, shout at my friends. Luckily a wave came, so I just surfed the wave in," he said.

"I was just surfing, (saying) get in as fast as possible, ride the wave as fast as possible, ride the wave as long as you can and start paddling for your life essentially. It was very, very hectic. Very, very hectic."

Fry was taken to Gosford Hospital with scratches and a puncture wound on his shoulder.

Avoca Beach and North Avoca will remain closed today.

Australian surfing legend Fanning was surprised by a great white while competing at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa in 2015 and walked away physically unscathed after fighting it off.

- AAP