Breakers owners Paul and Liz Blackwell will address media today about the future direction of the table topping Australian basketball league club.

The Blackwells have been looking for investors to take an ownership interest in the four-time champions so they can one day step away.

They purchased the Breakers in 2005, turning the franchise around from cellar dwellers to one of the standard bearers of the competition.

The franchise have won four NBL titles under their owernship and currently sit first in the NBL standings with eight wins and one defeat.

Paul and Liz Blackwell. Photo / Norrie Montgomery
