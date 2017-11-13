Stephen Curry is one of the greatest shooters professional basketball has ever seen, but having hands that can spit fire apparently isn't enough.

The Golden State Warriors dual MVP point guard has become a master of hitting incredible trick shots but his latest effort during practice tops them all.

As a basketball rolled across the court, Curry decided to use his feet instead of his hands, the result though...nothing but net.

Like any shot that Curry puts up as soon as it leaves his hands, or foot on this instance, you get the feeling that it's going in.

Advertisement

Sailing around 60-feet through the air the ball found it's home as it crashed through the bottom of the net, much to the delight of those in attendance.

A shot as insane as this would make many player's top plays of all time, unfortunately when you're Steph Curry, this is just another day in the office.

While social media lapped up the video, many weren't stunned at all that he hit this remarkable bucket, even if he didn't use his hands this time.

It didn't take long for a professional soccer team to submit their offer to the superstar about a career change.

We're going to get plenty of highlights from Curry as the season continues, whether they top this however is another story.