Kurtley Beale intends to send Prince William a pair of budgy smugglers for Christmas after his cheeky Instagram post became a worldwide sensation.

The Prince visited the Australian change rooms after Saturday's win over Wales, and appeared in a snap with Beale who was posing in his budgy smugglers and holding a beer with a caption reading: "When you rock up to the party feeling a little over dressed".

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal even joined in with the fun - super-imposing his head on Beale's body and writing 'it was a pleasure to meet you Prince William."

It was a pleasure meeting you prince William A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Nov 12, 2017 at 9:54pm PST

Beale admitted he was surprised at the reaction but said it was a honour to meet the Prince, who was presented with a Wallabies jumper.

"He came in the sheds and said g'day to the boys, which was pretty cool," Beale said.

"It was first time I've met him. It was great to have him in the sheds, celebrating with us.

"Prince William is a really good guy, he's pretty down to earth. He actually threw a few jokes around with Bernard (Foley) and I. He was saying 'who had the better 'tache?' It was really good fun and it was nice to meet him.

"The picture was almost certainly in breach of strict Royal protocol, but Beale explained he didn't deliberately intend to meet the second in line to the throne in such a state of undress.

"I just came from the recovery room. I recover in ice baths. I love playing in my budgy smugglers, so they were the last things that I was wearing," he said.

"I just happened to be taking it easy. I didn't really realise how much it was going to take off. It's a bit of a surprise for me. It's good for the brand, I guess.

"I asked him if he wanted my ones that I had on. I'm sure we'll be able to organise a pair if he wanted some for Christmas."