Nine NZME journalists have been named finalists for the TP McLean National Sports Journalism Awards, to be announced on November 30.

The New Zealand Herald's Dylan Cleaver, Dana Johannsen and Liam Napier are in the running for best Sports News Report, while Johannsen is also in line for an award for Multimedia reporting, with photographer Nick Reed.

Cleaver, a multiple award-winner in previous years, is also named as a finalist for Best Column/Opinion, along with his colleage Andrew Alderson - as well as being a finalist in the Best Community Sports/Recreational/Adventure category.

Other NZME finalists include Ruth Dacey of the Rotorua Daily Post, for both the Best Community and Young Journalist categories, Peter White of the Bay of Plenty Times for the Best Provincial/Community Journalist and Peter Montgomery of Radio Sport for Best Sports Broadcasting.

The Rotorua Daily Post's Stephen Parker is also up for two awards - Best Single Photograph and Community Sports/Recreational/Adventure Photography Portfolio award.