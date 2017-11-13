As Tonga fans took to the streets to celebrate their win over the Kiwis in Auckland - photos from Tonga show there's nothing quite like the support from home.

One photo shows a group of fans gathered around a tiny TV in Tonga, watching their team make a thrilling comeback against the Kiwis.

The team scored several tries in a span of just under 20 minutes in the second half, to come away with a 28-22 win.

Even the pigs in Tonga are decked out in the country's colours.

Meanwhile, Jason Taumalolo is the clear favourite with the fans - with hundreds camped out to grab a glimpse of their hero as the team touched down in Christchurch ahead of the quarter-final on Saturday.

Taumalolo turned down earning a five-figure sum to play for the Kiwis and instead pick up just $30 a day with Tonga to honour his family at the height of his career.

The world's best forward was slammed for leaving the Kiwis in the lurch after announcing he would play for Tonga just 48 hours before David Kidwell announced his 24-man squad and was accused by Kiwis captain Adam Blair of disrespecting the black and white jersey by failing to front up and explain himself.

The North Queensland lock admitted he had regrets about the way the drama unfolded but revealed he was too intoxicated to even think about picking up the phone as he enjoyed the excesses of the Cowboys celebrations following their grand final defeat to Melbourne.

"Half the reason was because I was still blind on Mad Monday then so that probably didn't help," Taumalolo said.

"Being drunk and handling phones doesn't go too well if you ask me. That's got me in some pretty bad situations.

"Post-season celebrations were probably one of the reasons I had to make my decision and obviously teams were being finalised so that was probably the main reason why.

"I definitely could have handled it a lot better, that's probably the biggest (regret).

The Auckland-born destroyer also dispelled rumours he had abandoned the Kiwis in protest of Kidwell's decision to ban former test captain Jesse Bromwich and back-rower Kevin Proctor after they were caught using cocaine in the early morning hours following New Zealand's Anzac test defeat to Australia in Canberra.

"I'm totally behind Kiddy's decision," he said.

"I don't take drugs and I don't condone it either so I stand by his decision."