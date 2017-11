Kurtley Beale has upped the game for royal photos.

The Wallabies fullback posted a photo with Prince William following Australia's 29-21 win in Cardiff on Sunday. The future King of England was dressed in his usual smart suit but the rugby star was in more casual attire - just his undies.

Beale is also holding a post-match beer in the photo.

"When you rock up to the party feeling a little over dressed," Beale posted on Instagram.

