Georgian fullback Soso Matiashvili has produced one of the better individual rugby tries of the year.

In his side's victory over Canada in the weekend, Matiashvili chased down his own kick and put in a massive dive, just managing to touch the ball down before hurtling into an advertising hoarding.

It was Matiashvili's second try of the match as Georgia went onto beat Canada 54-22 in Tbilisi.

Matiashvili also kicked 24 points from the boot with six conversions and four penalties to finish the test with 34 points.

