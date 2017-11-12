Former England rugby coach Sir Clive Woodward believes England's poor performance against Argentina on Sunday may be because they're too focused on the next World Cup and toppling the All Blacks.

England opened their home fixtures by defeating Argentina 21-8 in a dour affair at Twickenham. After the test England coach Eddie Jones referred to the win as a 'grindathon', despite his side earning their 11th straight victory at Twickenham since he took over as coach.

Woodward, who coached England to their only World Cup title in 2003, wrote in the Daily Mail that England's mindset might be on the 2019 World Cup in Japan and taking the number one world ranking from the All Blacks.

England don't play the All Blacks this season, with clashes against Australia and Samoa ending their fixtures this year.

"Perhaps England are falling into that very dangerous mindset in which the 2019 World Cup and beating New Zealand are the only things that count," Woodward writes in his Daily Mail column.

"Of course, in the back of your mind the World Cup is always there, along with becoming the world's No 1 ranked team, but you have to park these thoughts and leave it to the media to keep bringing them up.

"The only thing which matters in international rugby union - and I mean the only thing - is your next game. A mindset of 'if this is my last game as coach or player, well, it is going to be special' does wonders for your thinking."

England currently sit second in the world rankings behind the All Blacks and will need victory over Australia this weekend, and an unlikely New Zealand defeat in Edinburgh, to have any chance of closing the gap of the defending World Cup champions.