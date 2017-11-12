An eight-year-old drag racer has died after she lost control of her vehicle during a test run and hit a cement barrier at a track in Perth's south.

Anita Board suffered life threatening injuries in the crash at Perth Motorplex in Kwinana on Saturday afternoon and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

WA Police yesterday afternoon confirmed she had died, and officers will now prepare a report for the coroner.

It is understood she was attempting a solo drive, which young drag racers must do to be licensed and compete in events.

Perth Motorplex temporarily suspended racing after the crash while police investigated.

The venue and Australian National Drag Racing Association posted to social media: "Our thoughts are with the driver and their family."

Police say they would like to speak with anyone who saw or took video of the crash, which happened at the end of Anita's run.

Anita's father Ian earlier said the family was thankful for the "love and support" of friends, family and the motorsport community, Perth Now reported.

"Our baby girl is getting the best of care," he said. "We are all hurting at this time."

Pictures of Anita on family members' social media profiles show the young motorsport enthusiast with her purple dragster emblazoned with the words "Pony Power".

The dragster she was driving was powered by a 210cc engine.