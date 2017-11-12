All Blacks starting hooker Dane Coles faces a lengthy injury break after rapturing his ACL in Sunday's win over France.

Coles had scans on his left knee in Paris which ruled him out of the rest of the tour and between four to six months on the sidelines.

It's another injury blow for Coles after suffering concussion symptoms in earlier in the season with ruled him out of the Lions tour.

Nathan Harris, Codie Taylor and Asafo Aumua are the other hookers on tour with the All Blacks.

Advertisement

Harris has been named to start against the French XV on Wednesday with Aumua on the bench.

More to come...