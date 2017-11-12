Live updates of the Brazilian Grand Prix where Brendon Hartley has had to retire midway through the race.

The good news for Hartley - he'll start ahead of Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton. The bad news - he'll start the Brazilian Grand Prix near the back of the grid.

Hartley qualified in 15th place but will start three spots back in 18th for his third Formula One race after serving a grid penalty.

The Kiwi advanced through to qualification two in 15th place but failed to get out of the pits for the next phase of qualification this morning, not risking his car knowing a grid penalty was awaiting him.

Advertisement

Hartley will start one place ahead of Toro Rosso teammate Pierre Gasly while Hamilton will start the race in last spot place crashing in his first lap of qualifying.

Hamilton secured his fourth Formula One title two weeks ago in Mexico.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas secured pole position for the third time this season with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to start in second place.

Bottas went onto convert his previous two pole position starts this year into victories with wins at the Russian and Austrian Grand Prix races.