Australia made it four wins in as many matches in a week over New Zealand with a 2-1 win in the final of the Festival of Hockey men's tournament in Melbourne tonight.

World No 2 Australia had already won two transtasman internationals against the world No 8 Black Sticks 4-0 and 2-0 in Bendigo before the tournament began, then beat them again 4-1 in their round robin clash before winning the final 2-1.

Midfielder George Muir scored New Zealand's only goal in the final.

New Zealand beat Pakistan 3-2 and drew with Japan 1-1 in their other festival matches.

