Redzel led all the way to win the group one Darley Classic (1200m) to continue a dream run for the Peter and Paul Snowden-trained five-year-old at Flemington.

A few of the beaten jockeys thought their nemesis Kerrin McEvoy got away with a cheap lead, but McEvoy as usual was the master of his own destiny after guiding the Snitzel gelding to yet another lucrative victory from the front down the famous main straight on Saturday.

Redzel made it six straight wins, 11 overall in his career from 21 starts, and up to almost A$7.8 million in stakes - and judging by the team's celebrations, it was certainly one to rival their lucrative Everest victory in October.

Peter Snowden, who won the race in 2012 when McEvoy rode Mental to victory, said Redzel continued to defy those who doubt his speedy ability.

Advertisement

"I thought he did that in the Everest the other day [marked himself as the best sprinter in Australia] but the hype around him said that he needed to do it again and that's what this guy keeps doing. He keeps proving the doubters wrong and keeps getting it done via professional performances," Snowden told Racing.com.

"Just jumped, led, sustained speed and just finished it right off. The caller was calling the inside but I don't think he was ever headed in my mind. It was a dominant win again."

McEvoy, celebrating the 64th group one triumph of his heralded career, said Redzel just simply went about his business like any other horse.

"He is an unassuming horse, it's surprised us where he has got to but he has taken it all before him and racing in great heart," he said.

"His record is fantastic, he keeps getting better and better and that's all due to the fact of the Snowdens and the Triple Crown boys are patient and reaping the rewards now.

"He has got a good cruising speed, he was nice through the first furlong and then we were going good fractions from the 900m onwards and then we pushed the button at the 400m and he was too strong for them again.

"He is a great little horse, I'm rapt to be a part of his career, his last win was fantastic and this is great to bring him here during the big week and get a win.

"You cherish these wins and it's great to be a part of it, it's a fantastic week and it's great to be a part of it."

Racing.com