The grudge match between New Zealand and Tonga at the Rugby League World Cup started in spine-tingling fashion as both sides performed their traditional pre-match routines with scary intensity.

It ended just as spectacularly as Tonga turned the entire tournament on its head with a historic first win over New Zealand in international rugby league.

Tonga came from 14 points down at half time to spring an epic comeback that took them to 24-16 with 10 minutes to play.

Kiwi superstar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck then single-handedly danced his way over the try-line to reduce the margin to two points.

With the game all set-up for a grand stand finish, Tonga had one last trick up their sleeve to put winger David Fusitua over in the corner with two minutes to play. Centre Konrad Hurrell attracted two defenders and then got a pass away to the unmarked Fusitua to spark incredible scenes of celebration in Hamilton.

The 28-22 victory has plunged the tournament into chaos with Tonga now set to top their group - dumping New Zealand into Australia's half of the draw from the quarter-final stage onwards.

It is the first time a tier-two country has beaten a tier-one country in a rugby league world cup.

It means Tonga will likely play Lebanon in the quarter-finals for the chance to likely tackle England in the semi-finals.

New Zealand is now on a semi-final collision course with the Kangaroos - if they beat Fiji in the quarter-finals.

However, the day wasn't about New Zealand's loss. It is about Tonga's win. Jason Taumalolo's win. The incredible scenes of celebration from the players shedding tears and the fans losing their minds in the crowd demands that this contest is remembered for the men in red's unbelievable comeback.

The match was ready to explode right from the moment the national anthems finished.

Following the anthems the Kiwis unleashed a fearsome version of the Haka - led by skipper Adam Blair. Blair was holding an object of cultural significance - which looked like a wooden baseball bat - as the men in black tried to intimidate their opposition.

Playing in Hamilton the home team got its fans all excited as it marched forward in unison, approaching the Tongans who were standing arm in arm. But Tonga fought fire with fire, advancing to meet the Kiwis as the players got right up in each others' grills.

The New Zealand stars all pointed at the Tongan line-up just before the Haka ended, and you could be forgiven for thinking they were all pointing at Cowboys forward Jason Taumalolo.

The big bopper stunned the rugby league world by defecting from the Kiwis to represent Tonga shortly before the Kiwi squad was announced.

The shock move made him public enemy No. 1 in New Zealand and he was desperate to prove himself against the country whose jersey he's worn 10 times.

As a final act, bench forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona rubbed his head against Cronulla and NSW front-rower Andrew Fifita, holding it there for effect before eventually breaking away to join his team.

Tonga's war dance was just as impressive as what the hosts dished out. The team gathered in a huddle, surrounding Taumalolo as he stood in the centre before the rest of his teammates knelt around him.

If there was any doubt about Taumalolo's commitment to Tonga over New Zealand, surely this erased it.

Former Kiwi captain Benji Marshall told Channel 7 at half time he was shocked to see Taumalolo leading the Sipi Tau for the first time.

"He's usually the most quiet guy in camp so he must have taken that challenge personally," he said.

The crowd continued to go nuts as the Pacific Island nation sent the Kiwis a message in no uncertain terms they weren't about to back down.

Rugby League commentators have pointed out the war cries appeared personal for Kiwi enforcers Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Asofa-Solomona, who singled out controversial Fifita and Taumalolo.

The bad blood almost boiled over when Asofa-Solomona clashed with Fifita and Waerea-Hargreaves gave Taumalolo an enormous stare down.

Tonga carried their fire into the early exchanges with wreckingball forward Taumalolo targeted by the Kiwis in defence.

Tonga stunned the home side by taking an early 2-0 lead through a penalty goal to Sio Siua Taukaiaho before New Zealand eventually seized control of the contest.

Unanswered tries to Dallin Wetene Zelezniak, Jordan Rapana and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck gave New Zealand a 16-2 lead at half time.

Tonga had a try disallowed late in the half when winger Daniel Tupou picked up a messy half volley and dived over the try line only for the pass to be ruled forward.

Nobody could have predicted what was about to unfold in the second half.

Tonga ran in four tries to snatch the lead with David Fusitua crossing for the first two tries before Tuimoala Lolohea and Will Hopoate also crossed the stripe.

Fusitua then completed a 30-minute hat-trick by icing the game in the 78th minute.