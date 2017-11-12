The All Whites have impressively completed half a job.

They've reached "half-time" against Peru at 0-0. But the second leg of this World Cup tie will take reserves of energy, composure and intestinal fortitude that most of them would never have drawn upon before.

Peru will come charging out of the blocks in Lima. From the first whistle, their slick passing game will be in evidence as they seek a goal to settle their nerves.

Roared on by a passionate and vociferous home crowd, they'll want nothing more than to impose themselves and turn that dominance into goals.

Advertisement

The key for New Zealand is soaking up the inevitable early onslaught without resorting to parking a big white bus in front of their goal.

The best place to defend is in the opposition half and to sit back and invite wave after wave of Peruvian attack would be a dangerous approach.

The All Whites know they'll have a minority of possession. But when they do get the ball, they need to treasure it. Don't just bang it long. When they have the chance to knock it around, they should take it. Possession builds confidence and passing the ball is a lot less aerobically taxing than chasing it.

In New Zealand's favour is that a score-draw takes them to Russia 2018. Even if they fall behind, finding an equaliser will be enough to secure passage to the Big Show.

The longer the game is goal-less (or level), the more desperate Peru will become. Pressure does funny things to people. The weight of 30-million compatriots on their shoulders will start to take its toll. Thirty-five barren years without a World Cup appearance will nag at their tired minds. The embarrassment of losing to a footballing minnow will gnaw at their weary muscles. Chances will fall New Zealand's way.

Football is a funny old game.

Dreams can come true in Peru.