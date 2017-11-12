Maybe, just maybe, New Zealand is on the verge of another footballing miracle.

Like the 1982 adventure, including the 5-0 Houdini act in Saudi Arabia and the against the odds victory in Singapore over China.

Like the 2010 World Cup campaign, where the All Whites grabbed a 1-1 draw against world champions Italy, and went through the group phase without losing a match.

The All Whites touch down in South America on Monday still in contention, after the dramatic 0-0 draw against Peru on Saturday.

They could have even grabbed an unlikely win - with a Ryan Thomas drive flashing past the post in the 85th minute - though Peru dominated the game in terms of chances and possession.

So what is the next chapter? Could the All Whites actually claim a place in the 2018 World Cup?

Logic still says it can't happen and footballing common sense tells you won't happen. But there are some compelling reasons to believe that it just might.

There has been a lot of talk about belief emanating out of this All Whites camp, ever since the build up to the Confederations Cup in 2017.

That campaign didn't go to plan, though the performance against Mexico was eye-catching and there were other moments of potential.

In the final press conference at the tournament, Chris Wood was asked, if, looking ahead, he really believed that New Zealand could overcome the fifth placed South American team later that year.

"With this team anything is possible," he said with a steely gaze. "I have so much faith in this group of players."

Those words carry much more weight now, given Saturday's performance.

The All Whites were already underdogs, and had every reason to crumble without Wood in the starting lineup. The Peruvians started well, finding space and time, as the home side were stretched and pulled apart.

In the press box the large contingent of Peruvian journalists were in a jovial mood, sensing that the afternoon was going to be a straightforward one, while their large block of fans were in carnival mood.

But chances came and went, and New Zealand held on and then began to grow into the game. They still lacked poise in possession at times but finished the match stronger as Peru seemed to run out of ideas.

Their fans also went noticeably quieter in the second half, as their frustration grew.

That mood was reflected in the responses of the Peruvian players after the game. Their heads were bowed as they spoke to the posse of travelling journalists, who were eager to know what had gone wrong.

Peru's passage to the World Cup was meant to be a procession, once they scraped into fifth spot in South America last month.

Now there is some anxiety, not helped by Peru's unfortunate history over the last 30-odd years.

The South Americans will still be favourites on Thursday, but there will be a few sleepless nights in Lima until then. They now know that if New Zealand can find a goal, then Peru will need two to progress, due to the away goals rule.

And while La Blanquirroja are weighed down by pressure and expectation, the All Whites can travel with hope and not much fear.