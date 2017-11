Mate Ma'a Tonga seem to be enjoying life after their historic victory against the Kiwis at the Rugby League World Cup.

Video of a jubilant Tongan team bursting into an impromptu dancing session in the dressing room after their win has emerged.

The video shows several of the Tongan players taking turns to show off their dance moves.

The deserved celebrations come after Tonga beat the Kiwis 28-22 in an intense matchup in Hamilton yesterday.