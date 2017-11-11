Patrick McKendry runs the rule over performances in the All Blacks win over France this morning.

15 Damian McKenzie 5

Good moments early with his lateral running and ability to sniff out space, but kicking in open play needs big improvement.

14 Waisake Naholo 8

Two tries and two massive turnovers for his team. Like last weekend against the Baabaas, probably the most consistent All Black back.

13 Ryan Crotty 6

Solid enough and part of an improving midfield combination with Williams. Little presence in second half, though.

12 Sonny Bill Williams 5

Was very good until receiving yellow card for batting ball out of play league-style, an act followed by ref Angus Gardner's own brain explosion in awarding a penalty try.

11 Rieko Ioane 7

Excellent first half and little sign of the illness which kept him confined to his hotel room recently. Pace and vision had French stretched initially but a few mistakes after break.

10 Beauden Barrett 7

A tough one to score because Barrett was superb in first half with his passing game in particular but looked rattled at times in second. Flawless goalkicking gets him an extra point.

9 Aaron Smith 5

Solid initially but completely overshadowed by his opposite Dupont.

8 Kieran Read (c) 7

Replaced by Matt Todd eight minutes into second half which gets him off the hook for second-half meltdown. Accurate with ball.

7 Sam Cane 7

Nice supporting line for try, strong in tackle.

6 Vaea Fifita 6

Bit loose at times. Driven backwards by French defence.

5 Sam Whitelock 6

Frustration was clear in second half. A few lineout wobbles.

4 Luke Romano 6

Decent effort - left field to get ear patched up. A couple of strong carries.

3 Nepo Laulala 6

Kept up his side of the scrum while adding value around pitch.

2 Dane Coles 8

Lovely outside-in running line for try from Barrett's pace. Lively as usual but a knee injury forced him off after 24 minutes.

1 Kane Hames 6

Won a couple of front row battles but lost a couple too. Gave Rabah Slimani an earful after France No3 sinbinned.

Reserves:

16 Codie Taylor 6 - A couple of good carries which showed his pace and power

17 Wyatt Crockett 5 - On for Hames and scrum shambles led to one or two harsh penalties from ref Gardner.

18 Ofa Tu'ungafasi 5 - On for Laulala and gave away penalty for ruck flop

19 Scott Barrett 6 - Good carries when coming on for Romano as blood replacement. Came on in last 15 minutes as permanent sub

20 Matt Todd 5 - Helped Naholo with important turnover in own red zone. Solid but part of a team under pressure in second half.

21 TJ Perenara 5 Played last 11 minutes

22 Lima Sopoaga 5 On for McKenzie at end. Not enough time to express himself.

23 Anton Lienert-Brown 6 Couple of nice touches when he came on for Crotty for last 15 minutes. Nice pass for Naholo's second try.

France:

15 Nans Ducuing 7

Horror drop which led to Cane's try but increasingly influential in second half. Nice pass for Thomas' try.

14 Yoann Huget 5

Overshadowed by his No11 teammate plus Ioane and Naholo.

13 Geoffrey Doumayrou 5

Bastereaud's silent partner in midfield.

12 Mathieu Bastareaud 6

Made things happen when he got more ball in second half but workrate not high enough.

11 Teddy Thomas 7

Finished off attacking move nicely and nearly got another try but put foot in touch)

10 Anthony Belleau 7

A couple of mistakes but came out on top of ledger. Looks promising.

9 Antoine Dupont 9

The 20-year-old was easily best player on the pitch in second half. Running game gave All Blacks fits. Appears to have big future.

8 Louis Picamoles 5

A talent but workrate not high enough. Struggled to get into game.

7 Kevin Gourdon 6

Tri-colour headgear made him stand out. Made nuisance of himself.

6 Judicael Cancoriet 7

Some good lineout work. Good defensively too.

5 Paul Gabrillagues 6

Little presence around field. Grafted in set piece.

4 Sebastien Vahaamahina 6

Didn't do much wrong.

3 Rabah Slimani 4

Bent out of shape by Hames and then carded for illegal scrummaging. Bounced back on his return to field though.

2 Guilhem Guirado (c) 8

Very good performance from a powerful runner and a decent skipper.

1 Jefferson Poirot 7

Held up pretty well despite Slimani's scrum struggles on the other side of Guirado.

Reserves:

16 Clement Maynadier 5 - Played last 10 minutes.

17 Raphael Chaume - N/A

18 Daniel Kotze 5 - On for Slimani.

19 Paul Jedrasiak 5 - Last quarter.

20 Anthony Jelonch 5 - on for Picamoles for last 10.

21 Baptiste Serin 5 - Played last seven.

22 Francois Trinh-Duc 5 - Experienced operator went to fullback for last five minutes.

23 Damian Penaud 5 - Little obvious impact.