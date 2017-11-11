In big games, the best players stand up.

Eight years ago, Ryan Nelsen was colossal in the heart of New Zealand's defence as the All Whites beat Bahrain to reach the 2010 World Cup. Yesterday afternoon, on the same patch of grass, Winston Reid emulated his former skipper with an absolutely immense performance in the heart of his side's defence as they drew 0-0 with a side ranked 112 places higher in the world.

Time after time, Reid was central to repelling everything the Peruvians threw New Zealand's way with last ditch tackles, towering headers or timely interceptions. His performance was even more impressive given the fact he was clearly struggling with a niggle in the second half, yet still charged into his work and glued the New Zealand rearguard together.

If Reid was New Zealand's man-of-the-match, Ryan Thomas wasn't far behind. With every game in the white shirt, this talented youngster displays ability and heart in equal measure. He showed both at the Confederations Cup this year and they were again in evidence yesterday. In the pressure cooker atmosphere of a game with as much riding on it as this one, the latter is probably the most important and this kid - and he is still just a kid - has the courage of a lion.

It's hard to exaggerate what a special talent Thomas is. At his Dutch side PEC Zwolle, he's a first choice starter in one of the most technical leagues in the world. The smart money is on him joining one of the really big clubs in the Netherlands - Ajax, PSV Eindhoven or Feyenoord - sooner rather than later. If their club scouts were watching yesterday, they'll be quickly preparing some paperwork. Internationally, Ryan Thomas will play for New Zealand for a decade or more.

Chris Wood's exclusion from the starting side threatened to suck the life from New Zealand's chances, but his carefully managed introduction with 20 minutes to go proved crucial. The Burnley striker immediately cast doubt into the opposition's minds and caused havoc in the penalty area. With Anthony Hudson optimistic Wood can start Thursday's return match, his absence for over three-quarters of the first leg may turn out to be absolutely pivotal. Peru haven't had a good look at him. They may just get that in Lima.

But most impressive - more than the players and the performance - was the All Whites' reaction to what they achieved. At the final whistle there were no high-fives or celebrations. Instead, there was a quiet sense of contentment with what they'd accomplished but - to a man - the understanding that it's only a job half-done.

These players are no longer satisfied with just being on the same field as Mexico, Portugal and Peru. They believe they belong there.

It's half-time. It's nil-nil. Game on.