England spluttered to a fourth rugby victory over Argentina in the past 12 months, winning 21-8 at Twickenham thanks to tries by Nathan Hughes and Semesa Rokoduguni on Sunday.

Without the rested Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell, England produced one of the sloppiest displays of the Eddie Jones era but still won comfortably against a Pumas side that has lost nine of its 10 test matches in 2017.

Hughes took a brilliant miss-pass from flyhalf George Ford to barge over in the 23rd minute, helping England create a 14-3 halftime lead, and winger Rokoduguni - an early replacement for fullback Mike Brown - also crossed down the right wing in the 67th.

Ford kicked the rest of the points through three penalties and a conversion, showing the accuracy the Argentines lacked from the tee.

They threw away 14 points by making just one of six kicks, one of them coming in the last minute after replacement flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez finally pierced England's defense for a close-range try after 30 phases.

Argentina was beaten by a 14-man England team this time last year, and lost two tests in June at home against the same opponent that was lacking many of its key players on British and Irish Lions duty.

This was a first match for England's full-strength side since losing to Ireland in March to miss out on the Six Nations Grand Slam, and it showed.

"Plenty to work on," said England captain Dylan Hartley, who has led the team to 21 wins in 22 games since the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Australia and Samoa visit Twickenham over the next two Sundays.

This month's games mark the beginning of the second phase of England's building to the 2019 Rugby World Cup under Jones, and it was an underwhelming start - as the Australian coach's unhappy face demonstrated at the fulltime whistle.

Argentina was coming off six straight losses, all of them in the Rugby Championship, and was determined to make life difficult for England on what turned into an attritional afternoon under gray skies in southwest London.Ford booted two early penalties either side of one from Emiliano Boffelli before a turning point came with a yellow card for Argentina fullback Joaquin Tuculet. Tuculet competed with counterpart Brown for a high ball but ended up bringing the England player down face-first into the turf.

Brown received a lengthy period of treatment and didn't continue, with Rokoduguni coming on. While Tuculet was off the field, England dominated territory and scored a try when Ford took out two defenders with a long pass to Hughes on the right wing.

About 20 meters out, the No. 8 initially fumbled the ball before gathering at the second attempt and charged through attempted tackles by Juan Martin Hernandez and Boffelli to ground in the corner.

Argentina won a penalty at the scrum, was perfect at the lineout and forced mistakes from England. Hernandez couldn't capitalize before halftime, missing two simple penalties after taking over kicking duties from Boffelli.

There were groans from restless home fans at Twickenham early in the second half as England's handling errors piled up, with the absence of Farrell keenly felt in the back division.

One of the few moments of excitement came through replacement center Alex Lozowski, who broke through in a 40-mtere run. Some phases later, Henry Slade lofted a pass for Rokoduguni to cruise over for his third international try.

Sanchez grabbed a consolation for the Argentines, but they have lost 12 of their last 13 tests ahead of games against Italy and Ireland this month.

SCOTLAND 44 SAMOA 38

Scotland needed a record score against Samoa to edge the Pacific island side 44-38 at a packed Murrayfield on Sunday.

The Scots, the overwhelming favourite, squandered a 32-10 lead with half an hour to go with poor defense around the rucks.

To the credit of Manu Samoa, in a week in which their oft-criticised administrators declared their union bankrupt, they never gave up. They didn't threaten to win their first test this year, but they made Scotland extremely uncomfortable.

Scotland split its six tries evenly in each half, but just when each second-half try seemed to herald safety, the Samoans replied within three minutes each time with a try of their own. The Samoans finished with five, their highest score against Scotland, and their highest score anywhere in more than four years.

After hooker Stuart McInally's second try from a rolling maul made it 32-10, Scotland appeared supreme. It wasn't dominating possession or territory but using lineouts effectively, turning over ruck ball, and taking its chances in the 22.

But within three minutes, Scotland's close-in defense was shown up again as Samoa flanker Piula Fa'asalele crossed after several pick-and-goes.

When Tim Nanai-Williams, usually a fullback but playing flyhalf for the first time like a veteran, angled off ruck ball and sped in, Samoa cut the gap to eight with less than a quarter to go.

When Alex Dunbar crashed over between two Samoans, Samoa hit straight back through counterpart Kieron Fonotia, and was only six behind.

When replacement Pete Horne finished a counterattack launched by fullback Stuart Hogg with six minutes left, Scotland looked safe once more. But Samoa hit back quickly again, replacement flanker Ofisa Treviranus running in untouched from a ruck with three minutes to go.

In the end, fulltime came as a relief for Scotland, even though it surpassed its previous highest score against Samoa, 38 in 2004 in Wellington.

Scotland had not only home advantage but also cohesion, with five Edinburgh players in the pack and an all-Glasgow backline. The knowledge showed in the first half. Scotland scored after only 94 seconds, when a Finn Russell grubber-kick was chipped on by wing Tommy Seymour and the ball bounced kindly for Hogg to pouch and score.

Samoa lock Josh Tyrell scored a try on debut between the posts from a quick-tap.

Then Scotland prop WP Nel walked off with a suspected broken forearm, and his teammates finished the half in a rush. Hogg set up center Huw Jones to score in the left corner, and McInally scored in injury time from a lineout drive.

It all looked promising for Scotland.