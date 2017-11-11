The good news for Brendon Hartley - he's qualified ahead of Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton. The bad news - he'll start the Brazilian Grand Prix tomorrow near the back of the grid.

Hartley has qualified in 15th place for his third Formula One race after failing to get out of the pits for the second phase of qualification this morning. He's qualified two spots ahead of Toro Rosso teammate Pierre Gasly while Hamilton will start the race in last spot after crashing in his first lap of qualifying.

Hamilton secured his fourth Formula One title two weeks ago in Mexico.

Hartley is expected to move further down the grid after changing his engine for the penultimate race of the season.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas secured pole position for the third time this season with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to start in second place.

Bottas went onto convert his previous two pole position starts this year into victories with wins at the Russian and Austrian Grand Prix races.

No timed lap set for Brendon in Q2 as we have a 10-place grid penalty to serve tomorrow 👎 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/Fum7uDTXLP — Toro Rosso (@ToroRossoSpy) November 11, 2017