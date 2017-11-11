Richie Mo'unga will be back in Christchurch next week supporting Tonga in the Rugby League World Cup. Before then, it only seems fitting his magical year finishes on the most memorable note of all by pulling on the black jersey for the first time.

This season alone, Mo'unga achieved feats others never will. He appears a first five-eighth of considerable talent and has the world at his feet, but 2017 will take some topping.

As if completing the rare double by capturing a long-awaited Super Rugby championship - the Crusaders' first since 2008 - and provincial title with Canterbury wasn't enough.

Then came a call-up to face the All Blacks with the Barbarians at Twickenham, where he performed strongly.

His final game of the season will probably be the most special of all.

Mo'unga will, one way or the other, get his first taste of playing for the All Blacks against a French XV in Lyon on Wednesday (NZT) alongside Crusaders teammates David Havili, Jack Goodhue, Mitchell Drummond, Tim Perry and Seta Tamanivalu.

"The closer it gets to the end of the season the more I reflect and think this is going to be a year I remember for a long time," the 23-year-old said. "To get an opportunity to put the black jersey on, no matter who it's against, is a huge privilege. It's something I've thought about and you can't take for granted. It's one thing many New Zealanders grow up dreaming of and only a few get the chance.

"It's about not getting excited too early but when that time comes I'm just going to have heaps of fun. There's a lot of us who will get given a crack so we're going to try make the most of it and play an exciting brand of footy and hopefully get another crack in the future."

Evidence strongly suggests Mo'unga will more than handle his imminent audition, however long it may be. By the All Blacks' reckoning, Mo'unga sits fourth in the first-five pecking order. But given Damian McKenzie has featured almost exclusively at fullback, and Lima Sopoaga's struggles of late, Mo'unga's case has grown more compelling this year.

"I feel like I'm right in the mix. Steve [Hansen] wouldn't have put me in here if I wasn't. I've taken great confidence just coming in and training, having turns at running the cutter. I'll do what I can and if the opportunity comes I'll try nail that. There's three 10s here so to be the fourth one I've just got to keep challenging them."

Born in Christchurch to a Tongan father and Samoan mother, Mo'unga's rise over the past two years has been swift.

He arrived at the Crusaders in 2015 stacked five deep behind Dan Carter, Colin Slade, Tom Taylor and Tyler Bleyendaal. And he knew the franchise's rich history of producing world-class No10s.

No one was quite sure how this kid would go. One year later, all those playmakers departed to France, leaving Mo'unga in the hot seat.

Mo'unga's childhood memories are filled with the Crusaders ruling Super Rugby.

All of a sudden it was on his shoulders to guide this vaunted team.

"It was a bit daunting at first. I didn't think I would be thrown into the jersey too soon but in hindsight it was the best way for it to happen. I had to take the challenge on and go with it."

Starting every match in that 2016 rookie season proved invaluable, with those experiences evoking changes in his game and on-field persona this season.

Off the field Mo'unga enjoys the banter and likes to be friends with everyone. Bossing senior All Blacks around; being demanding in terms of issuing blunt feedback and standards did not, therefore, come naturally.

This year, those duties sat more comfortably. His confidence was evident in the way he regularly challenged the line. His defence and kicking all drastically improved. Elements of his game still need work - he gleaned plenty from the loss to the British and Irish Lions.

"After last year you learn so much about yourself as a rugby player and a person."

Those lessons have led him to the verge of representing the All Blacks.

What a way to sign off an incredible year.