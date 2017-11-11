Ryan Fox continues to slowly rediscover his form on the European Tour, making the cut at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

Fox slipped backwards with a second round two-over 74, but safely made the cut at one-over after his opening 71 at Sun City.

The 30-year-old Kiwi sits in a share of 24th, seven shots off the lead held by France's Victor Dubuisson, but only a brief flurry of birdies away from moving into the top 10.

A top 10 would be a welcome change in fortune for Fox, who finished in a tie for 48th and 46th in his last two starts. Before that, he had missed three straight cuts, and has not claimed a top-40 finish since mid-September.

Also set to make a payday are the two Kiwis playing on the PGA Tour, Tim Wilkinson and Danny Lee.

Wilkinson lost his PGA Tour card last season, and is likely to play on the Web.com Tour when it starts in January, but in the meantime the left-hander qualified for this week's OHL Classic in Mexico.

He has started solidly, sitting at two-under when his second round was suspended after 11 holes because of darkness. The cut is at even par, and Wilkinson will need to finish his last seven holes smoothly to make the cut.

If successful, he will join Lee in playing the weekend. Lee carded a second round two-under 69 to move up 12 spots on the leaderboard. Lee sits at three-under for the tournament, in a share of 44th.

American Patrick Rodgers leads the event at 11-under, a shot clear of countrymen Patton Kizzire and tournament favourite Rickie Fowler.