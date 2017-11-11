Coach Anthony Hudson believes the fact the All Whites seldom play at home will help in Lima next week.

He said his side have played in a variety of challenging environments, adapting to different cultures and languages when taking on some top teams. And even if they haven't won, they have at least scored a goal.

Those tough experiences on the road will serve the All Whites well as they take on Peru in the second leg of their World Cup intercontinental playoff on Thursday afternoon, following yesterday's 0-0 draw in Wellington.

"We're used to playing away from home. We're looking forward to going to Lima," said Hudson.

"We only need one goal. We've gone to some tough places and done that."

A draw against South American opposition, especially in such an important fixture, rates as one of the best results in New Zealand football history but Hudson was quick to play down the result last night.

"We're pleased with the performance and it's an incredibly good result for us but we've not achieved anything yet," said Hudson, whose stocks as a coach have never been higher.

Not conceding a goal yesterday was crucial for New Zealand's prospects.

"That was the most important thing for us but it's not a 90-minute game, it's 180 minutes, and we have to be in the game in the last 10 or 15 minutes in Lima."

Yesterday's result will build self-belief in the All Whites and Hudson was pleased with the way his team managed the game, given they have buckled in other recent matches.

Hudson acknowledged his skipper Winston Reid - "he was outstanding this week as a captain and a leader".

Peru coach Ricardo Gareca said the All Whites were well organised but his side should have won.

"New Zealand were very tough for us but we need to improve and we know we can play much better.

"But we deserved to get a little bit more. We had control of the game and could have scored," he said.