Niall Anderson examines who shone and who struggled in the All Whites' 0-0 draw against Peru.
All Whites
Stefan Marinovic - 8
Saved an early near-catastrophe with a scrambling save off the line. Not asked to do anything difficult but made every routine stop.
Kip Colvey - 6
The quietest of the All Whites defensive quintet. Struggled early on but got back to defend his right wing with regularity.
Michael Boxall - 7
Made a slew of clearances; several of them crucial. Received a bizarre yellow for lightly touching Tapia at a set-piece.
Winston Reid - 9
Overcame an early mix-up to put in a sublime showing. Uncompromising at the back, the skipper had several key interventions, and was calm on the ball.
Tommy Smith -7
Also part of the early mix-up, but much safer in possession afterwards. Solid performance cut short after 67 minutes due to a knock.
Deklan Wynne - 5
Had most of the Peru attack come down his wing, and was sloppy in possession. Improved positionally later on, and chipped in with some key clearances.
Clayton Lewis - 6
Rarely spotted on the ball, and passes were more stray than accurate. Pressed hard though, and kept the Peruvian midfielders largely in check.
Michael McGlinchey - 7
Very busy in midfield, though preferred the sideways ball to the more attacking option. Made eight recoveries and four clearances, and was constantly goal-side.
Ryan Thomas - 8
Dangerous throughout on the left, and the All Whites' best attacking threat. Defied his size with several tackles and interceptions, and nearly scored the winner.
Marco Rojas - 6
Struggled without a partner able to hold up possession. Pressed hard and did his due defensive diligence before making way for Tuiloma.
Kosta Barbarouses - 6
Like Rojas, was asked to do a tough job, but performed solidly and provided some decent link-up play. Couldn't get good contact when given half-chances at goal.
Reserves:
Andrew Durante - 6
Chris Wood - 7
Bill Tuiloma - 5
Peru
Pedro Gallese - 6
How to rate the man who had nothing to do? The All Whites had just five shots, all of which went wide of Gallese's goal.
Aldo Corzo - 7
Had the misfortunate of facing Thomas, but made similarly strong forays forward. Came closest to a goal, with a header forcing Marinovic into a save.
Alberto Rodriguez - 9
Remarkably calm in possession, Peru's captain was exceptional, playing the role of bouncer to repeatedly turn away any All Whites attempts to enter his territory.
Christian Ramos - 8
A busy performance for Rodriguez's partner in crime; though sloppier with the ball at feet. Started strongly and maintained levels, stopping a last-gasp Thomas attack.
Miguel Trauco - 7
A constant presence on the left wing. Was effective to deny most All Whites endeavours, and got through a lot of work.
Yoshimar Yotun - 7
A typical physical and workmanlike defensive midfielders performance. Had one shot end up in Row Z, and faded in second half before late sub.
Renato Tapia - 5
Rather anonymous with no cutting edge into attacking areas. Points off for the hilarious dive to book Boxall.
Christian Cueva - 8
At the heart of most of Peru's promising attacks. Blew one opportunity, but linked up well with fellow attackers and always looking to go forward.
Edison Flores - 6
Tried his luck but lacking the final product. Had one attempt from long distance which was comfortable for Marinovic. Made an important late clearance.
Andre Carrillo - 7
Gave Wynne early trouble, and moved across the park looking for work. Dangerous on attack and got back to defend his wing solidly when required.
Jefferson Farfan - 6
Stuck in a lone striker role, but did well to win several headers and hold up play on occasion. Linked up well, and put himself about without fanfare.
Reserves:
Paolo Hurtado - 5
Andy Polo - 5
Pedro Aquino - 5