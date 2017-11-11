Niall Anderson examines who shone and who struggled in the All Whites' 0-0 draw against Peru.

All Whites

Stefan Marinovic - 8

Saved an early near-catastrophe with a scrambling save off the line. Not asked to do anything difficult but made every routine stop.

Kip Colvey - 6

The quietest of the All Whites defensive quintet. Struggled early on but got back to defend his right wing with regularity.

Michael Boxall - 7

Made a slew of clearances; several of them crucial. Received a bizarre yellow for lightly touching Tapia at a set-piece.

Winston Reid - 9

Overcame an early mix-up to put in a sublime showing. Uncompromising at the back, the skipper had several key interventions, and was calm on the ball.

Tommy Smith -7

Also part of the early mix-up, but much safer in possession afterwards. Solid performance cut short after 67 minutes due to a knock.

Deklan Wynne - 5

Had most of the Peru attack come down his wing, and was sloppy in possession. Improved positionally later on, and chipped in with some key clearances.

Clayton Lewis - 6

Rarely spotted on the ball, and passes were more stray than accurate. Pressed hard though, and kept the Peruvian midfielders largely in check.

Michael McGlinchey - 7

Very busy in midfield, though preferred the sideways ball to the more attacking option. Made eight recoveries and four clearances, and was constantly goal-side.

Ryan Thomas - 8

Dangerous throughout on the left, and the All Whites' best attacking threat. Defied his size with several tackles and interceptions, and nearly scored the winner.

Marco Rojas - 6

Struggled without a partner able to hold up possession. Pressed hard and did his due defensive diligence before making way for Tuiloma.

Kosta Barbarouses - 6

Like Rojas, was asked to do a tough job, but performed solidly and provided some decent link-up play. Couldn't get good contact when given half-chances at goal.

Reserves:

Andrew Durante - 6

Chris Wood - 7

Bill Tuiloma - 5

Peru

Pedro Gallese - 6

How to rate the man who had nothing to do? The All Whites had just five shots, all of which went wide of Gallese's goal.

Aldo Corzo - 7

Had the misfortunate of facing Thomas, but made similarly strong forays forward. Came closest to a goal, with a header forcing Marinovic into a save.

Alberto Rodriguez - 9

Remarkably calm in possession, Peru's captain was exceptional, playing the role of bouncer to repeatedly turn away any All Whites attempts to enter his territory.

Christian Ramos - 8

A busy performance for Rodriguez's partner in crime; though sloppier with the ball at feet. Started strongly and maintained levels, stopping a last-gasp Thomas attack.

Miguel Trauco - 7

A constant presence on the left wing. Was effective to deny most All Whites endeavours, and got through a lot of work.

Yoshimar Yotun - 7

A typical physical and workmanlike defensive midfielders performance. Had one shot end up in Row Z, and faded in second half before late sub.

Renato Tapia - 5

Rather anonymous with no cutting edge into attacking areas. Points off for the hilarious dive to book Boxall.

Christian Cueva - 8

At the heart of most of Peru's promising attacks. Blew one opportunity, but linked up well with fellow attackers and always looking to go forward.

Edison Flores - 6

Tried his luck but lacking the final product. Had one attempt from long distance which was comfortable for Marinovic. Made an important late clearance.

Andre Carrillo - 7

Gave Wynne early trouble, and moved across the park looking for work. Dangerous on attack and got back to defend his wing solidly when required.

Jefferson Farfan - 6

Stuck in a lone striker role, but did well to win several headers and hold up play on occasion. Linked up well, and put himself about without fanfare.

Reserves:

Paolo Hurtado - 5

Andy Polo - 5

Pedro Aquino - 5