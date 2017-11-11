Kiwi centre Steven Adams has been struck by injury, missing the Oklahoma City Thunder's 120-111 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers today.

Adams was sidelined due to a right calf contusion, which he suffered after landing awkwardly on a rebound attempt in the fourth quarter of the Thunder's 102-94 defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

It was the first missed game of the season for Adams, who has only missed 18 games in his 363-game NBA career.

This season has been his best to date, with the 24-year-old averaging a career-high 12.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in 30.7 minutes per contest. Adams also chips in with 1.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest, but the Thunder managed to overcome his absence in a strong performance against the Clippers.

42 points, nine rebounds and seven assists from Paul George led OKC to victory, while Russell Westbrook added 22 points and eight assists to move the previously under-performing Thunder to a 5-7 record.

Adams' next chance to suit up is when the Thunder host the 2-10 Dallas Mavericks on Monday afternoon.