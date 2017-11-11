In what is a blow to their chances of World Cup qualification, Chris Wood is on the bench for the All Whites' clash against Peru this afternoon.

Rumours were abound that Wood has failed to recover from his hamstring injury sufferred while playing for Burnley against Manchester City, and he clearly isn't at full fitness.

In internationals, every player not named in the starting lineup is given a spot on the reserves bench, so it is unclear whether Wood is even fit enough to provide a cameo late in the game.

Wood's absence is signficant, with the striker having scored 24 goals in 54 matches for the All Whites.

Advertisement

Kosta Barbarouses will start in place of Wood, alongside Marco Rojas and Ryan Thomas up front.

All Whites: Stefan Marinovic, Kip Colvey, Michael Boxall, Winston Reid, Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne, Clayton Lewis, Michael McGlinchey, Ryan Thomas, Marco Rojas, Kosta Barbarouses.