The game kicks off in less than two hours and if you're still keen it's possible to get tickets to the All Whites v Peru stoush- but it will cost you.

The FIFA World Cup qualifier kicks off in Wellington just after 4pm and a glance at Trade Me shows tickets to the game are still available, but for serious amounts of cash.

One auction priced a single ticket at $600 - albeit in a covered seating area- despite original tickets costing just $95.

One seller posted three tickets for sale for the grand sum of $2200, and another had one for $500.

This week two tickets were going for $400, prompting Hospital NZ Wellington president Jeremy Smith to label the practise of making money off fans "not cool".

Trade Me allows sellers to flog legitimate tickets online, and sometimes with last minute changes of plans sellers would get rid of them for bargain prices, Trade Me's head of safety and trust Jon Duffy said this week.

"For us it's a balancing act - we think it sucks if genuine fans aren't getting their mitts on tickets when they are made available, for whatever reason. However, on the flipside, Trade Me provides fans who missed out with an alternative avenue for getting along to an event in a pure and transparent market."

According to the Commerce Commission it's legal to sell genuine tickets at inflated prices, unless the ticket is covered by the Major Events Management Act 2007.

Concerts aren't typically covered by the Act but any major event bringing revenue to the country is considered a Major Event- such as a sports tour.

Under the Act the World Masters Games, the DHL NZ Lions Series and the Rugby League World Cup are considered major events.

Tickets to those games can't legally be sold for any more than the original price.

In other cases the Commerce Commission would only get involved if there are breaches under the Fair Trading Act.

It warns of the risk of buying tickets from individuals.