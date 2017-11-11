Peru fans have taken over Civic Square in central Wellington ahead of this afternoon's World Cup qualifying clash against New Zealand.

Hundreds of fans gathered in the square to sing and play instruments on the eve of the first leg encounter.

A soldout Westpac Stadium will have around 38,000 football fans in attendance for the 4.15pm kickoff.

Peru, ranked 10th on the world, are aiming to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1982.

A report by one of Peru's leading current affairs programmes put the value of qualifying for next year's World Cup at US$1.3 billion ($1.88b) to the Peruvian economy. Peru hasn't qualified for FIFA's holy grail since 1982

Qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, in Russia, is worth $11.64m to competing teams.