Peru fans have taken over Civic Square in central Wellington ahead of this afternoon's World Cup qualifying clash against New Zealand.

Hundreds of fans gathered in the square to sing and play instruments on the eve of the first leg encounter.

A soldout Westpac Stadium will have around 38,000 football fans in attendance for the 4.15pm kickoff.

Peru, ranked 10th on the world, are aiming to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1982.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A report by one of Peru's leading current affairs programmes put the value of qualifying for next year's World Cup at US$1.3 billion ($1.88b) to the Peruvian economy. Peru hasn't qualified for FIFA's holy grail since 1982

Qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, in Russia, is worth $11.64m to competing teams.

Related articles:

SPORT

Socceroos draw first leg in Honduras

11 Nov, 2017 1:00pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Peru footballer could miss birth of twins

11 Nov, 2017 12:51pm
Quick Read
SPORT

All Whites set to spring surprise on Peru

11 Nov, 2017 11:50am
3 minutes to read
SPORT

Cops called as Peru football fans surround team's hotel

11 Nov, 2017 12:07pm
2 minutes to read