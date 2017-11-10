The Maori All Blacks have some work ahead of them to end the year on a winning note.

Clayton McMillan's side trail the French Barbarians 8-3 at halftime in their clash in Bordeaux.

The Maori have put in a messy first half performance riddles with eight missed tackles and six handling errors.

The French Barbarians took the lead in the 23rd minute when Maori All Blacks number 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop failed to clear from his own line. French lock Swan Rebbadj managed to charge down the kick with teammate Baptiste Chouzenoux pouncing on the loose ball for the only try of the half.

Despite having little preparation, the French Barbarians have looked the more settled of the two sides.

The Maori All Blacks opened their tour with a 51-9 thrashing of Canada in Vancouver last week.