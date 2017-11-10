Brendon Hartley has had to blow out smoke not candles on his birthday after another engine failure during the first practice at the Brazilian Grand Prix today.

The Kiwi driver, who turned 28 today, had to pull over during his first test of the Autódromo José Carlos Pace track. But the car was fixed in time for the second practice session where Hartley produced the 17th best time, one spot behind Torro Rosso teammate Pierre Gasly who also had car issues during practice one.

Hartley failed to finish the Mexican Grand Prix two weeks ago when his car caught fire due to an engine failure.

Hartley's best time in practice two was 1:11.821, more than two seconds behind F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton who completed a best lap of 1:09.515. Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was had the second best time of 1:09.563 with Australian Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo 1:09.743 in third.

Ah, well... that wasn’t in the run plan 😔 @BrendonHartley has stopped out on track with an engine issue #BrazilGP — Toro Rosso (@ToroRossoSpy) November 10, 2017

Difficult start to #FP1 for HAR



He parks up with smoke coming from his car 😕#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/JoHBtuhZH7 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 10, 2017

The team’s working double time to get the cars ready for FP2🤞

There’s a lot of ground to make up!👊 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/XXvxMH5pS7 — Toro Rosso (@ToroRossoSpy) November 10, 2017