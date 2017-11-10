Gregor Paul

South Africa

The bottom line is South Africa has made too great a contribution to the game to be overlooked. If they miss out this time, it would mean a minimum gap of 32 years since they last hosted a World Cup. Too long.

France hosted as recently as 2007 and the question has to be asked whether it would be right that they could host two tournaments in 16 years?

South Africa's argument to trump Ireland, who have never been hosts, comes on the legacy angle. The Irish would unquestionably put on a great World Cup. But in a country of four million people in a part of the world where the game already has a major footprint, what would be the enduring benefit?

South Africa's bid, on the other hand, is forecasting that one million children will take up rugby if the World Cup is hosted there in 2023. The impact could be enormous.

Nigel Yalden

Ireland

France and South Africa will always have the size to host Rugby World Cup in the future but both have major internal issues to sort out - France in the rugby sense; South Africa in the political and social sense.

Ireland would need to host in 2023 as it's doubtful they could do it beyond that. As a tournament like this grows, the demands on the host country grows. It's now or never and by not taking the tournament to Ireland while they have the chance, World Rugby would miss a trick.

If smart they would immediately award South Africa the 2027 Rugby World Cup too.

This thing has litigation written all over it and there is no doubt in my mind, given the vehement protestations about the process coming from France and Ireland that this will end up being decided in a court of law.

Wynne Gray

Ireland

A rugby expedition to South Africa is a must for rugby tragics. Those who took in the 1995 World Cup still deliver rich tales about mixing live sport with visits to the range of attractions throughout that country.

It was the best World Cup and deserves to be in the frame again. So does Ireland.

And if one of World Rugby's aims is to grow their sport then they should award hosting rights for the 2023 tournament to the Emerald Isle.

It's a gut-feel reaction, a sense about what's right for rugby, rather than relying on the economic impact reports which have underpinned WR's decision-making so far, which has emphasised commercial choice ahead of the feel-good factor.

These tournaments should not be just about euros in the bank for World Rugby or bloc political voting.

Liam Napier

South Africa

After last hosting in 2007, it is simply far too soon to give it back to France.

Of the three contenders, Ireland were ranked third. If New Zealand had been subjected to the same process, it's unlikely we would have hosted the 2011 World Cup.

Ireland has similar size stadiums; infrastructure, transport and ability to generate revenue as New Zealand did. No doubt Ireland, with its intimate nature, would deliver a magical tournament. One day they should get the chance. Guinness stocks would be drunk dry.

There are justified concerns about security in South Africa - violence is prevalent and people get held at gunpoint every day - but if votes follow the recommendation, it will deliver a second fantastic tournament, one which will come 28 years after the 1995 edition that helped unify a nation.

Patrick McKendry

Ireland

Have a think about the atmosphere in the stands and thousands of pubs in all corners a country more compact than South Africa or France.

It's that human aspect which World Rugby's evaluation report has missed. Ireland have never hosted a World Cup and that may have been its biggest problem. Did it have enough confidence in its bid? It seems it was only necessary to promise the world as South Africa did, without going to the trouble of providing any evidence of its claims.

The security situation in South Africa - more than 50 murders a day - speaks for itself.

The 1995 World Cup was a watershed moment in South Africa's political history, and, given the north and south of Ireland are united in their determination to host the 2023 tournament, this one could do similar things for Ireland.