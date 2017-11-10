Auckland have completed back to back titles at the 2017 Diners Club Freyberg Masters with a convincing win over a strong Wellington side at the Whitford Park Golf Club today.



They defeated Wellington by a score of 4-1 to claim their 12th title in the events 32-year history which dates back to 1986.



Brent Paterson halved with Elton Nicholson, James Gardiner halved with Malcolm Gullery, Gareth Chitty defeated Mike Trass 2&1, Scott Robertson defeated Darin Hiroki 5&4 and Brett Steven defeated Mark Whalen 1up.



This Auckland side had plenty of standouts with player of the tournament Brent Paterson once again showing his consistency and after losing his opening fixture, the beer was poked as he was undefeated from that point on.



He collected 6.5 points from his eight fixtures to continue his outstanding year as the countrys leading senior player.



Brett Steven also had another clinical week only losing one match which ended an incredible 14-game winning streak at the Freyberg Masters.



After the dominance of both Auckland and Wellington throughout the week, all roads led to this afternoons final round clash which was destined to be the effective-final.



However, a nervous Wellington side did their best to spoil the final showdown after only just scraping past an impressive Bay of Plenty outfit 3-2.



From there, it was all Auckland who keep producing fond memories at this golf course having won this event when it was last held here in 2002.



We now have a small break in the New Zealand Golfing schedule with the Toro Interprovincials continuing the teams theme from December 4-9 where the mens and womens tournament will be played just one day apart at Sherwood Park Golf Club and Mangawhai Golf Club.



