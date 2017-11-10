Herald football journalist Michael Burgess has won the Writer of the Year award at the New Zealand Football Media Awards.

Burgess, currently in Wellington to cover the All Whites' World Cup qualifier against Peru, took out the award for the fifth straight year.

Held in Wellington tonight, the awards covered the 2016 calendar year, with "Writer of the Year" open to newspaper, magazine and website writers.

Burgess has now claimed the award from 2012-2016, tying the record for most wins in that category, which is also held by former Herald journalist Michael Brown.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZME football broadcaster Jason Pine also claimed an award last night, winning Publication of the Year for "The Ben Sigmund Story".

Related articles:

SPORT

What are you watching on this massive sporting weekend?

10 Nov, 2017 12:06pm
2 minutes to read
SPORT

All Whites told retain energy and self belief

10 Nov, 2017 5:00am
4 minutes to read
SPORT

'A real shame' - Peru supporters on ban

9 Nov, 2017 9:02pm
2 minutes to read