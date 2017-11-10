Herald football journalist Michael Burgess has won the Writer of the Year award at the New Zealand Football Media Awards.

Burgess, currently in Wellington to cover the All Whites' World Cup qualifier against Peru, took out the award for the fifth straight year.

Held in Wellington tonight, the awards covered the 2016 calendar year, with "Writer of the Year" open to newspaper, magazine and website writers.

Burgess has now claimed the award from 2012-2016, tying the record for most wins in that category, which is also held by former Herald journalist Michael Brown.

NZME football broadcaster Jason Pine also claimed an award last night, winning Publication of the Year for "The Ben Sigmund Story".