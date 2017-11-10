Dominic Storey and Peter Hackett have ended day one of the Highlands 501 weekend as the fastest car on the grid; having set a 1:31.424 at the end of second practice.

On his return to the venue and the CAMS Australian Endurance Championship, Shane van Gisbergen and co-driver 'Mad Mike' Whiddett wound up second, ahead of Roger Lago and David Russell's Lamborghini in third.

As the two first cars into the 1:32 bracket, the Mercedes-AMG of Peter Hackett/Dominic Storey and the McLaren 650S of Shane van Gisbergen/Mad Mike Whiddett set the pace early.

The Eggleston Motorsport machine then dipped into the 31s, with a 1:31.944 some 10 minutes into the 40-minute practice.

The time stood for almost 10 minutes until the No. 77 McLaren bit back with a 1:31.766 - almost a full second quicker than the fastest time in morning practice.

With half the session done the McLaren and AMG led another AMG in the form of Max Twigg and Tony D'Alberto's WM Waste machine, Fraser Ross and Alvaro Parente's McLaren, and the leading New Zealand car of Matt Halliday and Andrew Bagnall.

The Eggleston AMG reclaimed the top spot moments later, only for the first red flag of the session to interrupt proceedings - prompted by the stranded Zagami Lamborghini Huracan (shared between Cameron McConville and Adrien Dietz). Action soon resumed; 26 minutes left on the clock.

Hackett and Storey's top time remained at the top for the rest of practice, as did the second-placed McLaren. And as the session came to a close that's how things remained in the top two spots (separated by 0.342).

Session-one toppers Jaxon Evans and Tim Miles briefly moved into third place, only for the repaired Lamborghini of Roger Lago and David Russell to pip them for third place. Tony Quinn and Andrew Waite in the second of the Darrel Lea McLarens completed the top five.

The category's third practice session of the weekend will start at 10.00am tomorrow morning.

Results (top 10)

1. Peter Hackett/Dominic Storey 1:31.474

2. Shane van Gisbergen/Mad Mike Whiddett +0.342

3. Roger Lago/David Russell +0.574

4. Tim Miles/Jaxon Evans +0.639

5. Tony Quinn/Andrew Waite +0.848

6. Liam Talbot/John Martin +0.883

7. Fraser Ross/Alvaro Parente +1.336

8. Max Twigg/Tony D'Alberto +1.569

9. Andrew Bagnall/Matt Halliday +1.913

10. Adrian Dietz/Cameron McConville +2.155