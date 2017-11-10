The 35th America's Cup will boost Bermuda's economy by US$S330m (including a predicted $US90.8 in tourism over the next five years, reports sailing website Scuttlebutt.

The event itself came in nearly $US13 million under budget, according to the ACBDA (America's Cup Bermuda), quoting an economic and social impact assessment on the event conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers.



"This represents a 525 per cent return on investment, including future tourism revenue," a ACBDA statement said. "That is, for every $1 of the $64.1 million spent, $5.25 will be returned back into Bermuda's economy, generating extra revenue for local businesses and residents and additional wages for local workers."

The 62-page PwC report reveals that the America's Cup generated $US194.3 million incremental on-island spending in 2½ years from January 2015, which resulted in a $US245.6 million boost to GDP.

The majority of the additional on-island spending came from the competing sailing teams and organisers, their support crew and families living and working in Bermuda and totalled $US116.4 million.

Of the $194.3 million spent on island for the event 29 per cent went to hotels and restaurants, 14 per cent to real estate and rentals, and 13 per cent to the construction industry.

The America's Cup attracted 452 million viewers across the world and was broadcast in 163 other countries by 31 broadcasters.

About 17,000 Bermuda residents attended the event, while 94,600 ticket holders were scanned in through the entry gate of the America's Cup Village from May 27 to June 26.

More than 1,600 students aged between nine and 12 participated in the America's Cup Endeavour Programme.

America's Cup Event Authority CEO Sir Russell Coutts added: "As the rights holder and organiser of the 35th America's Cup, ACEA entered into the host venue agreement with the Government of Bermuda in early 2015 with an objective of a commercially and financially sustainable America's Cup campaign as well as growing the event and sport globally.

"In meeting this aim, all sponsorship fees and guarantees received from Bermuda were reinvested back into the local economy by hiring local vendors, service providers and staff."