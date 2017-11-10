Tonga coach Kristian Woolf says the drama and emotion around four of his players choosing to play for the Pacific Island side over New Zealand is a non-issue going into tomorrow's Rugby League World Cup clash in Hamilton.

The crunch match to decide the first-placed side in Pool B has long been marked as one of the games of the tournament following the controversial and high defections of former Kiwis internationals Jason Taumalolo, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Manu Ma'u and David Fusitu'a to Tonga.

Taumalolo is yet to front local media since the side arrived in New Zealand last Monday but Woolf denied the North Queensland Cowboys wrecking ball was being deliberately shielded from further scrutiny.

Requests to speak to the 24-year-old this week were denied but the 2016 Dally M winner looked in good spirits as the side went through their captains run at Waikato Stadium today.

"He's good. He's relaxed. Jason's Jason, he's always the same," said Woolf.

"He's out there having a laugh and having fun and like everyone else he's looking forward to a good challenge.

"He did a lot of press in Tonga, a lot of press in Australia. Obviously he was really topical around those times so we wanted to let him get his side of the story heard and obviously in Tonga he was a real drawcard and we did a lot of things in Tonga including media.

"It's more just about making sure that the same likes aren't going forward and doing the extra stuff all the time then anything else."

The Kiwis have done their best throughout the build-up to downplay the whole affair and Woolf insisted there would be no added emotion for the quartet come game time.

"Not from our side," he said. "Our blokes made their decisions five or six weeks ago, they're happy with their decisions.

"You've only got to look at their body language to know how they feel.

"So for us it's a non-issue. It really is.

"I'm not too sure how the Kiwis feel about it because I haven't spoken to them but it's a real non-issue for us."

Tongan captain and former Kiwis forward Sika Manu echoed those sentiments and said early predictions of bad blood lingering between both sides was off he mark.

"To be honest, I don't think so," said Manu.

"We're all professional athletes and it's been a while now since they mentioned it.

"Our boys are just focused on what we can do best and I'm sure the Kiwis will be doing the same so hopefully nothing goes wrong tomorrow."